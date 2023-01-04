Eight Found Dead Inside Enoch Home
(Enoch, UT) -- Enoch City Police say eight people, five of them children were found dead inside of a home off the 4900 North Block of Albert Drive. Police came to the home on a welfare check and found all of them with gunshot wounds. According to a press release from Enoch City Police, law enforcement does not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large. Police say the investigation is currently active, and more information will be available in the future.
