It’s now been a week since the 2024 State of the City Address, and some residents are still crying out in joy (maybe an exaggeration) for all the new restaurants announced to be coming to St. George soon.

These restaurants will be in the Southern Parkway area of St. George by Desert Color and the St. George Regional Airport.

Let’s jump in.

New Locations for Old Favorites

Most of the new dives are second, and in some cases third, locations for well-received chain restaurants.

In-N-Out Burger will open its second location in the Southern Parkway area, which our friend DJ from Cat Country is very excited about.

Chipotle will get a second location close to a new restaurant that we’ll talk about later in the article. I can hear hundreds of people in their 20s screaming in anticipation for the meat pillows that Chipotle calls burritos.

Jersey Mike’s has only been around in St. George for about a year, but they apparently have enough confidence to open a second location right next to the new Chipotle location.

Pizza Hut will have another location in the Southern Parkway area…and that’s all I have to say on the matter. We already have two locations so it’s pretty familiar territory. I do love their breadsticks though.

Lastly, for returning restaurants, Sakura will open a second location close to the new Smith’s currently being built in the Southern Parkway area. Sakura is my favorite restaurant in town, so this makes me a happy boy.

Brand New Restaurants

Some unique places to eat were also announced along with the many returning eateries.

Megaplex will open a luxurious dine-in movie theater with a Swig taking residence in the building and will also feature a bowling alley and arcade among other things.

Lastly, a restaurant themed around actor Kevin Costner will open alongside Territory Studios, a movie studio from Costner. The studio will not only feature over 150,000 square feet of facilities but will also serve steaks in the shape of Costner’s face…Ok, so I don’t think they’ll have Costner steaks, but it’s a gold mine waiting to happen.

Here’s to some good eats in St. George.

