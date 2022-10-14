Fire Sparks at 55+ Community in St. George

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Fire Department reports an electrical fire that burned a garage inside the Vista Ridge Estates 55+ community off Dixie Downs Road Thursday night. The fire began around 8pm and may have been sparked by an electric bike that was charging side the garage. Firefighters from all over the city converged on the blaze. Crews were working through the night to mop up hotspots. People that were close to the fire were being checked for smoke inhalation.