More Water Released From Flaming Gorge to Prop Up Lake Powell

More Flaming Gorge Water Headed to Lake Powell as Colorado River Crisis Deepens

Lake Powell is getting another boost from upstream as federal water managers move more water out of Flaming Gorge Reservoir to protect critically low levels on the Colorado River.

Protecting Critical Elevations: The Water Release Plan

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says between 660,000 and 1 million acre-feet of additional water will be released from Flaming Gorge through April 2027. The goal is to help keep Lake Powell above elevations that could threaten operations at Glen Canyon Dam.

The Broader Impact on Southern Utah Communities

That matters directly to communities across southern Utah, where Lake Powell is far more than a recreation destination. The reservoir is a key part of the Colorado River system that supports water users across the Southwest, while its declining levels have become a visible symbol of the region’s long-running drought and water-supply challenges.

Historic Low Levels: The Colorado River Crisis

As of Sept. 7, Lake Powell stood at about 3,517.6 feet in elevation, with roughly 5.1 million acre-feet in storage. Federal officials say the 2025-26 winter produced the lowest observed snowpack on record, leaving both Powell and Lake Mead at historically low levels.

Balancing Acts: The Cost of Water Releases

The additional water comes at an upstream cost. Flaming Gorge was about 70% full as of Sept. 1, down from roughly 82% when the supplemental releases began. Marina operators there have already been forced to move docks and remove some slips as water levels fall.

Listen Here: Washington County Water Conservancy District's Zach Restrom Weighs In On Using Flaming Gorge to Fill Lake Powell

Utah water officials support protecting Lake Powell, but warn that Flaming Gorge cannot become a permanent bailout.

Amy Haas, executive director of the Colorado River Authority of Utah, put it bluntly:

“We have two empty reservoirs. Why would we want to empty a third?”

Utah officials say any water released from Flaming Gorge should eventually be recovered.

Navigating a Divided Future: Colorado River Basin Discussions

The move comes as the seven Colorado River Basin states remain divided over a long-term plan for sharing shortages after current operating rules expire. For southern Utah, the situation reinforces a familiar reality: every reservoir in the basin is connected, and decisions made hundreds of miles away can eventually affect water security closer to home.