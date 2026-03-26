Southern Utah Could See Lower Power Costs as US Rep. Maloy Pushes Glen Canyon Dam Study

A new piece of legislation introduced in Washington, D.C., is drawing attention here in Southern Utah, especially for those of us who understand just how critical Glen Canyon Dam is to both water management and affordable power in the region.

WHAT IS A “THERMAL CURTAIN”?

Congresswoman Celeste Maloy (UT-02) this week unveiled the Glen Canyon Selective Withdrawal Feasibility Study Act, a bill aimed at studying whether a “thermal curtain” system could help improve operations at the dam. The proposal is a companion to legislation introduced by Mike Lee in the Senate and would direct the Bureau of Reclamation to analyze how to better manage water temperatures and flows without sacrificing hydropower production.

WHAT IS “COOL MIX”?

For us here in Washington County and across Southern Utah, this isn’t just policy talk; it’s about real costs and real impacts. The Bureau of Reclamation has been experimenting with so-called “Cool Mix” flows, which are designed to adjust downstream water temperatures for environmental purposes. But those flows bypass the dam’s turbines, meaning less electricity is generated. According to multiple reports and federal data, those bypasses have already cost about $25 million over the past two years, with those costs ultimately passed on to power customers through the Basin Fund.

PROTECT RATEPAYERS

Maloy says the study could offer a smarter path forward. “We can achieve both conservation and hydropower goals,” she said, emphasizing the need to protect ratepayers while still addressing environmental concerns tied to the Colorado River system.

REDUCE COSTLY WATER BYPASSES

The bill has backing from major regional power organizations, including Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and the Arizona Power Authority, which directly represent communities like ours. Living in Southern Utah, where drought is a constant reality and power demand continues to grow, this proposal hits close to home. If a solution like a thermal curtain can reduce costly water bypasses while keeping the lights on, it could make a meaningful difference for families and cities throughout the region.