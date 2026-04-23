Here’s How Lake Powell Will Receive Relief This Summer

The Colorado River Basin is facing a crisis of historic proportions. As drought conditions continue to grip the American West, the Bureau of Reclamation has announced unprecedented emergency measures to protect the power-generating capacity of Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell. Washington County Water Conservancy District Director Zach Renstrom visited with KDXU News this week to break down the plan.

TIPPING POINT

The situation reached a tipping point this spring after a record-dry winter left snowpack levels at a fraction of their usual volume. Forecasts now suggest that Lake Powell’s inflow could be as low as 29% of its historical average. Without immediate intervention, officials warned that the reservoir’s water level could drop below the critical "minimum power pool" of 3,490 feet by August. At that elevation, the massive turbines that provide renewable electricity to more than 350,000 homes would be forced to shut down, and the dam itself could face structural risks if water is forced through bypass tubes not designed for long-term use.

BAND-AID FOR A BULLETHOLE?

To stabilize the system, the Bureau of Reclamation is implementing a two-part "band-aid" strategy:

Upstream Reinforcements: Between 500,000 and 1 million acre-feet of water will be released from Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Utah-Wyoming border. This massive infusion is intended to "prop up" Lake Powell, raising its elevation by an estimated 50 feet over the next year.

Downstream Reductions: In a controversial move, the feds will also reduce the amount of water released from Lake Powell to Lake Mead by roughly 1.5 million acre-feet.

While these actions are designed to save Lake Powell’s hydropower, they come at a significant cost. Downstream at Lake Mead, the reduced flow will accelerate the decline of Hoover Dam’s water levels, potentially slashing its hydropower capacity by 40% as early as this fall. Upstream at Flaming Gorge, the sudden drawdown will drop the reservoir by about 35 feet, impacting local marinas and recreation.

LISTEN HERE: ZACH RENSTROM TALKS TO KDXU NEWS THIS WEEK ABOUT THE MANY WATER ISSUES FACING SOUTHERN UTAH

This plan serves as a stark reminder that the Colorado River—which supports 40 million people and a multi-billion dollar agricultural industry—is dangerously over-allocated. While these emergency releases may buy the region some time, they highlight the urgent need for a long-term, sustainable water management strategy as the "megadrought" continues to reshape the Western landscape.