Over 150 artists are preparing to show the fruits of their labor during the 45th Annual St. George Art Festival on March 29-30 at Town Square.

The first day of the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a free concert at the end of the day from The National Parks, an acclaimed band with a solid following in Northern Utah.

The second day will open at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. The difference in time is to make room for the free concert on March 29. The Gina Marie Osmond Band will also be performing at the St. George Art Festival on March 30 at 4:15 p.m.

Many more live performers will be in attendance across the three stages in Town Square.

The nearly 150 artists will put their work on display and for sale through the many booths stationed throughout the festival area on Main Street.

This year’s featured artist is Veronica Sandoval, an artist known for her excellent metal work inspired by her friends, family, nature, faith, and Mexican heritage.

Kids will be able to stretch their creative muscles at the creation station which features 15 unique craft projects to make the most of their imaginative minds.

Various food trucks and other vendors will be available on the festival grounds as well if you need a bite.

If you’re more of an athletic type, The Art Attack is up your alley. This foot race at Tabernacle starts at 9 a.m. on March 30, with a one mile and 5K option available for runners. Winners across various age groups will receive prizes from the Southern Utah Art Guild.

Starting March 27, the Electric Theater will host the Desertscape Film Festival in conjunction with the St. George Art Festival and will close on March 30. The film festival will give attention to the indie film scene of Southern Utah and beyond.

More information, including a map of the festival grounds, can be found on the St. George Art Festival website.

