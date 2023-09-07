Former Gov. Herbert to Open UT Community Lecture Series

Courtesy of Utah Tech

Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is set to speak at the Utah Tech University Community Lecture Series this Fall. 

A UT press release said that Herbert will be speaking on federalism, the connection and division between state and national government on Sept. 12 in the Dunford Auditorium on UT campus. This event is open and free to the public who are encouraged to attend. 

"Former Gov. Herbert delivered the university’s Commencement speech in 2020 to great acclaim,” Vince Brown, director of Utah Tech’s Institute of Politics & Public Affairs, said. “We are honored to have him visit us again and speak to us about an issue with which he is very familiar." 

Herbert is a Utah local born and raised in Utah County and served as Governor for five years and as Utah County Commissioner for 14 years. He also attended Brigham Young University and served in the Utah Nation al Guard for six years.  

“He has served as the president of the Utah Association of Realtors, president of the Utah Association of Counties, chair of the Western Governors Association, chair of the National Governors Association and national president for the Council of State Governments.” 

Series Line Up 

  • Date: Sept. 19
    Speaker: Perry Ridge, associate professor at Brigham Young University
    Topic: Bioinformatics 
  • Date: Sept. 26 

Speaker: Tanalis Pidilla, history professor at MIT
Topic: Ayotzinapa’s Missing 43: Reflections on their Schools’ History, Struggle, and Search for Justice 

Note: This lecture will be held in the Zion Room, located on the fifth floor of UT’s Holland Centennial Commons 

  • Date: Oct. 3
    Speaker: Taylor Randall, University of Utah president 
  • Date: Oct. 17 

Speaker: Sam Heimer 

  • Date: Oct. 24 

Speaker: Matt Russell, professional triathlete 

  • Date: Oct. 31 

Speaker: Jimmy Santiago Baca, poet
Topic: The Power of Self Expression 

  • Date: Nov. 7
    Speaker: Dr. Mary Wilde
    Topic: The Art and Science of Calm: Physiology, Philosophy & Practice 
  • Date: Nov. 14
    Speaker: Paul Taylor
    Topic: Seizing Opportunity: Be on Top of Your Game   
  • Date: Nov. 28
    Speaker: Dr. Tasha Toy, UT’s assistant vice president of campus diversity/senior equity and inclusion officer
    Topic: The Power of Diversity 

 

 

