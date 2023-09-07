Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is set to speak at the Utah Tech University Community Lecture Series this Fall.

A UT press release said that Herbert will be speaking on federalism, the connection and division between state and national government on Sept. 12 in the Dunford Auditorium on UT campus. This event is open and free to the public who are encouraged to attend.

"Former Gov. Herbert delivered the university’s Commencement speech in 2020 to great acclaim,” Vince Brown, director of Utah Tech’s Institute of Politics & Public Affairs, said. “We are honored to have him visit us again and speak to us about an issue with which he is very familiar."

Herbert is a Utah local born and raised in Utah County and served as Governor for five years and as Utah County Commissioner for 14 years. He also attended Brigham Young University and served in the Utah Nation al Guard for six years.

“He has served as the president of the Utah Association of Realtors, president of the Utah Association of Counties, chair of the Western Governors Association, chair of the National Governors Association and national president for the Council of State Governments.”

Series Line Up

Date: Sept. 19

Speaker: Perry Ridge, associate professor at Brigham Young University

Topic: Bioinformatics

Date: Sept. 26

Speaker: Tanalis Pidilla, history professor at MIT

Topic: Ayotzinapa’s Missing 43: Reflections on their Schools’ History, Struggle, and Search for Justice

Note: This lecture will be held in the Zion Room, located on the fifth floor of UT’s Holland Centennial Commons

Date: Oct. 3

Speaker: Taylor Randall, University of Utah president

Date: Oct. 17

Speaker: Sam Heimer

Date: Oct. 24

Speaker: Matt Russell, professional triathlete

Date: Oct. 31

Speaker: Jimmy Santiago Baca, poet

Topic: The Power of Self Expression

Date: Nov. 7

Speaker: Dr. Mary Wilde

Topic: The Art and Science of Calm: Physiology, Philosophy & Practice

Date: Nov. 14

Speaker: Paul Taylor

Topic: Seizing Opportunity: Be on Top of Your Game