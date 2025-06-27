Finally headed back home!

Residents of Pine Valley, Grass Valley and Gray's Ranch were told Thursday night that they can finally get back into their homes at a meeting in Central's Fire Station.

Some have been away from their homes for more than a week as the Forsyth Fire swept through the valley and forced mandatory evacuations.

All-totaled, 13 homes were destroyed in the disaster.

The Forsyth Fire has now scorched over 10,600 acres and is eight percent contained, with more than 700 personnel still actively battling the blaze.

As of 10 a.m. this morning, evacuation orders for Pine Valley, Grass Valley, and Gray’s Ranch are being downgraded to “Set” status, which means residents may return home but must be ready to evacuate again at a moment’s notice.

Non-residents are being asked to stay away, and a soft road closure remains in effect on Pine Valley Road in Central.

The community of Pinto is now on “Ready” status, while all other areas have been cleared from the evacuation plan.

Officials made it clear that the Dixie National Forest around the fire remains closed through at least July 31. That includes all trails, summer cabins, and the Pine Valley Recreation Area.

Smoke is expected to linger, especially during morning hours, and has been reaching St. George and Washington City. Officials urge those with respiratory or heart conditions to use caution.

The fire remains active in remote wilderness east of Pine Valley, and crews continue building containment lines.

France Canyon Fire

Another wildfire in Southern Utah, the France Canyon fire, has burned 27,746 acres and is now at 15 percent containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service- Dixie National Forest.

After a planned power outage on Wednesday, officials confirmed that power has since been restored. Crews were able to de-energize transmission lines for firefighter safety near Wilson Peak and Hillsdale Canyon.

A total of 860 personnel is currently fighting Utah’s largest wildfire. Fire crews are monitoring fire activity overnight and strengthen lines on the northwestern corner.

The fire is located near Bryce Canyon national Park.

