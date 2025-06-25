‘Smoldering Tree’ To Blame For Destructive Forsyth Fire, Now at Nearly 9,000 Acres
As of this morning, the Forsyth Fire has grown to 8,899 acres and remains officially listed at 0% containment. But officials stress that number can be misleading.
Nearly 700 fire personnel have been working around the clock in 14-hour shifts, building fire breaks between the blaze and nearby communities to protect homes and infrastructure.
Despite the lack of a formal containment number, progress is happening. Officials are continuously reevaluating the situation, and hope to update that figure soon.
Firefighters have been seen coming off the line dirty, exhausted, and covered in soot — and community members are thanking them for their monumental effort.
Officials are begging the public to stay away from the fire – it's actually against the law to interfere with the firefighting effort – no matter how bad you want to “see” it.
Lightning Strike
Officials confirmed this week that the fire was, in fact, caused by a lightning strike.
The confirmation came in the form of this statement from the U.S. Forest Service:
