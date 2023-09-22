Fox 13 Highlights Crimson Cliffs Football’s ‘Crimson Captain’

Fox 13 out of Salt Lake City did a little digging to find out how Crimson Cliffs football team and head coach Wayne Alofipo keep their championship-caliber players grounded.

Each week the coaches choose a disadvantaged member of the community and makes them an honorary or "Crimson" captain.

Coach Alofipo said the idea is to make the young men on the team aware of how blessed they are to have their health and to be able to play football.

The link to the video is here: High school football team makes wishes come true for honorary member for the day

Coach Alofipo's wife, Tara, posted this on social media:

FOX 13 News heard about The Crimson Captain and wanted to find out more. They called and interviewed Wayne last week and aired this last night! We are so grateful to live in an amazing community! We firmly believe there are so many around us every day that are facing challenges, trials and battles, it’s a blessing to be able to learn from them and help lift them as they lift us with their stories and lessons. You make your community! It’s takes everyone!

Crimson Cliffs finished second in the state last year, losing to Desert Hills in the 4A championship game.

The Mustangs are currently ranked No. 2 by the Deseret News and No. 3 in the Utah High School Activities Association's RPI ranking, which uses a mathematical formula that takes into account winning percentage, opponents' winning percentage and opponents' opponents winning percentage.

Crimson Cliffs is 5-1 and plays host to a non-region foe, Stansbury, tonight at CCHS (the game will be broadcast on 890/92.5 KDXU).

The Mustangs are currently 3-0 in region play, having defeated Cedar, Desert Hills and Snow Canyon by a combined score of 141-21. The Mustangs only loss this year is to 6A Bingham in South Jordan.

Crimson Cliffs finishes Region 9 play with games at Hurricane (Sept. 29), at home vs. Pine View (Oct. 6) and a final home game vs. Dixie (Oct. 11) on the Wednesday night before fall break.