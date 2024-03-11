Spring break has begun for some of Southern Utah’s students, and even more will join them as we continue through March. This begs the question, what should you do with your extra time in Southern Utah? Let’s go over some tantalizing options.

Hit the Lake

Southern Utah has a swath of reservoirs and natural lakes for recreational use. While the water may still be a bit cold during this time of year, you can’t go wrong with a BBQ on the shore with some friends and family.

Fishing is also a viable option for this time of year, and you may be able to make some money off your catch if you cast your line in the right area. The Brown Trout Bonanza is currently in progress at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and the park officials will pay you $50 per brown trout caught until April 7.

This is only for the brown trout caught between the Glen Canyon Dam and the Paria River, and there are some other bits of information you should study up on if you want to bust out the old tacklebox during Spring break.

Hiking

Zion National Park is expected to see a large number of visitors during Spring break, and for good reason. Some of the most beautiful scenery can be found in Zion when the vegetation begins to blossom into its true form.

As always, be sure to check out the National Park Service website to find the most up-to-date information on the park, and be prepared to ditch the car in Springdale as Zion’s shuttle service is now available with no personal vehicles allowed in the main area of Zion’s scenic drive.

Enjoy the Arts

Southern Utah has a surprisingly large art scene with plenty of community theaters, art galleries, and other exhibits to fulfill that need for entertainment.

The St. George Art Festival will take place from March 29 to March 30 with a headliner performance from The National Parks at 7 p.m. on March 29 at Town Square on 50 S. Main Street.

St. George Musical Theater will open its production of Legally Blonde the Musical on March 14 and will run until April 20.

The Center for the Arts at Kayenta will host a performance from St. George Jazz titled Love and Fusion. Plenty to find if you want to indulge in the arts during Spring break.

Have a great Spring break!

Belly Of The Dragon In Kanab All Photos Courtesy of Zion Adventure Photography Gallery Credit: Elle Cabrera