St. George Mayor Michele Randall and City Manager John Willis will speak to the public on February 13 as a part of the annual State of the City Address.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. at the Dixie Convention Center and will cover many topics about the city of St. George and what’s to come for Southern Utah.

David Cordero from the City of St. George encouraged everyone regardless of whether they’re a resident of St. George, and it won’t cost a dime to attend.

Cordero said, “We invite the whole community, not only St. George residents. Anybody who’s interested in what’s going on in the city of St. George, please come to our State of the City Address on February 13, 3 p.m., at the Dixie Convention Center.”

As for what the public can expect from the event, Mayor Randall will cover several key issues and developments.

Cordero said, “We’ll talk about a number of things including growth and infrastructure, water, quality of life, and public safety. Transportation we kind of touch on but don’t go into as much detail on transportation anymore because right next door to the State of the City is the Dixie Regional Transportation Expo, also inside the Dixie Convention Center.”

Attendees can expect an update on the new city hall being built on Main Street with an expected completion in mid to late 2025.

Cordero said, “Let me tell you, we’re really excited. Our current building was built in 1980 when there was 11,400 people who lived in St. George, and now we’re almost ten times that size, so it’s time for a new city hall. Even just showing people the plans and everything has been really well received, and we’re so excited to tell people more about that at the State of the City Address among other things.”

If you can’t make it to the address in person, then you can live-stream the event from the comfort of your own home through the Community Education Channel on YouTube.

