Global Polytechnic Summit To Be At Utah Tech This Year
As Utah Tech University has said, they are a tech-forward institution which makes it the perfect place to host the 2023 Global Polytechnic Summit.
Held on Jun 4 through 7 the summit will cover a variety of topics during the three-day event, a Utah Tech press release said. This year’s theme is “Technology Talent: Advancing A Comprehensive and Global Strategy.”
“The summit, organized by the Global Polytechnic Education Alliance, will delve deep into the acute and growing shortage of technology talent plaguing both the tech sector and institutions of higher learning …" Utah Tech Press Release
Multiple institutions will be at the event including the California Institute of Technology, Virginia Tech, and more. There will be sessions the public is invited to attend.
This is a great opportunity for prospective students to check out the university and the courses it has to offer.
“The summit will also provide opportunities to participate in hands-on STEM activities modeled after Utah Tech’s pipeline programs geared at preparing elementary and high school students for higher ed STEM learning opportunities,” the Utah Tech press release said.
There will also be time to participate in “active” events that take eventgoers out into Southern Utah to explore.
List of Active Events:
- Social dinners
- Hiking
- Pickleball
- Indoor rock climbing
- Visit petroglyphs and/or dinosaur tracks
- Play BigShots Golf
- Participate in k-12 tech development activities
- Take economic development tours
- Visit Zion National Park
- Attend an outdoor theatre production
- Wine tasting
List of Speakers:
- Thomas Rosenbaum, Ph.D., President, California Institute of Technology
- Gary R. Bertoline, Ph.D., Senior Vice President for Purdue Online & Learning Innovation, Purdue Polytechnic-Purdue University
- Molly Kocialski, Regional Office Director, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
- Fahmida N. Chowdhury, Office of Interanational Science and Engineering, National Science Foundation
- David Vuletich, Senior Director, EAB
- Eric Pedersen, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology, Utah Tech University
- Joshua Aikens, Chief of Staff, Zonos
- Dustin, Daughtery, Global Business Services, World Trade Center Utah
- Will Clive, Chief People Officer, Pluralsight
- Jordon Sharp, Ph.D., VP Marketing and Communications, Utah Tech University
- Emma Lanners, Assistant Librarian – Open Educational Resources and Graduate Support, Utah Tech University
- Jessica Davis, Director, STEM Outreach, Utah Tech University
To see more details on the event with descriptions click here.