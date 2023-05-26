As Utah Tech University has said, they are a tech-forward institution which makes it the perfect place to host the 2023 Global Polytechnic Summit.

Held on Jun 4 through 7 the summit will cover a variety of topics during the three-day event, a Utah Tech press release said. This year’s theme is “Technology Talent: Advancing A Comprehensive and Global Strategy.”

“The summit, organized by the Global Polytechnic Education Alliance, will delve deep into the acute and growing shortage of technology talent plaguing both the tech sector and institutions of higher learning …" Utah Tech Press Release

Multiple institutions will be at the event including the California Institute of Technology, Virginia Tech, and more. There will be sessions the public is invited to attend.

This is a great opportunity for prospective students to check out the university and the courses it has to offer.

“The summit will also provide opportunities to participate in hands-on STEM activities modeled after Utah Tech’s pipeline programs geared at preparing elementary and high school students for higher ed STEM learning opportunities,” the Utah Tech press release said.

There will also be time to participate in “active” events that take eventgoers out into Southern Utah to explore.

List of Active Events:

Social dinners

Hiking

Pickleball

Indoor rock climbing

Visit petroglyphs and/or dinosaur tracks

Play BigShots Golf

Participate in k-12 tech development activities

Take economic development tours

Visit Zion National Park

Attend an outdoor theatre production

Wine tasting

List of Speakers:

Thomas Rosenbaum, Ph.D., President, California Institute of Technology

Gary R. Bertoline, Ph.D., Senior Vice President for Purdue Online & Learning Innovation, Purdue Polytechnic-Purdue University

Molly Kocialski, Regional Office Director, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Fahmida N. Chowdhury, Office of Interanational Science and Engineering, National Science Foundation

David Vuletich, Senior Director, EAB

Eric Pedersen, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology, Utah Tech University

Joshua Aikens, Chief of Staff, Zonos

Dustin, Daughtery, Global Business Services, World Trade Center Utah

Will Clive, Chief People Officer, Pluralsight

Jordon Sharp, Ph.D., VP Marketing and Communications, Utah Tech University

Emma Lanners, Assistant Librarian – Open Educational Resources and Graduate Support, Utah Tech University

Jessica Davis, Director, STEM Outreach, Utah Tech University

To see more details on the event with descriptions click here.