Get Ready for a Thrilling Weekend of Sports Events

Southern Utah sports fans may want to plan ahead for the first weekend of October, when three major events converge in St. George, Ivins, and Las Vegas.

Join the Celebration at the 50th St. George Marathon

The 50th St. George Marathon is Saturday, Oct. 3, with the marathon, half marathon and Mayor’s Walk beginning at 7 a.m. The course runs down State Route 18 before finishing near Vernon Worthen Park. Race organizers say the course closes to traffic at 6 a.m., with runners remaining on the route into the afternoon. Registration is currently open through the city’s official marathon website.

Bank of Utah Championship: Golf Excitement in Ivins

Just a few miles west, the Bank of Utah Championship runs Oct. 1-4 at Black Desert Resort in Ivins. Saturday grounds passes are $75, while Thursday and Friday passes are $65 and a four-day pass is $280. Parking is included with grounds passes, but there is no general public parking in Ivins or Santa Clara. Saturday parking lots open at 9 a.m. Tournament organizers specifically recommend avoiding SR-18/Bluff Street when approaching Black Desert and using Red Hills Parkway and Snow Canyon Parkway where appropriate.

Prepare for Traffic: Navigating the Weekend Crowds

That makes Saturday, Oct. 3, the day to watch for traffic trouble. Marathon closures along SR-18, Snow Canyon Parkway and downtown St. George will overlap with thousands of golf spectators traveling toward Ivins. Drivers should leave extra time and avoid crossing the marathon route whenever possible.

Rev Up for NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Meanwhile, NASCAR’s fall weekend runs Oct. 2-4 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Saturday’s Focused Health 302 begins at 4:30 p.m. Pacific, followed Sunday by the South Point 400 at 2:30 p.m. Saturday tickets and weekend packages are available through LVMS; children 12 and younger are free Saturday with a ticketed adult and $10 Sunday. General parking is free.

Timing Your Trip: Plan Ahead for Las Vegas Racing

Southern Utah fans heading to Vegas Saturday also get a small scheduling advantage: Las Vegas is one hour behind Utah, but leaving St. George early remains wise because of the marathon and golf traffic.