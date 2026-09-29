Guess Which State Is #8 In Drug Arrests Per Capita…Yep, It’s Utah.

Utah’s Clean Living Reputation

Utah has long carried a reputation for clean living — a state known for outdoor recreation, strong family culture, and comparatively low rates of drinking and drug use. But a new analysis of FBI arrest data paints a surprisingly different picture when it comes to drug arrests.

Surprising Drug Arrest Rates in Utah

According to a report from RehabNet, Utah had the eighth-highest drug arrest rate in the country in 2025, with 439.2 arrests per 100,000 residents. The state recorded 15,542 drug and narcotic arrests during the year. Drug offenses accounted for about 14% of all reported arrests in Utah.

Understanding Arrests vs. Drug Use

That ranking may seem ironic given Utah’s national image. Another 2026 analysis, using a broader set of measures including drug use, addiction, and overdose data, actually ranked Utah lowest in the nation for overall drug-use and addiction problems.

So how can both things be true?

The answer is that arrests and drug use are not the same measurement.

A high arrest rate can reflect not only how much illegal drug activity is occurring, but also state laws, enforcement priorities, and how aggressively possession offenses are prosecuted. RehabNet itself cautions that its rankings measure reported arrests, not necessarily the prevalence of drug use within a state.

Legal Landscape of Drug Possession in Utah

That distinction is particularly important in Utah, where recreational marijuana remains outside the state’s tightly regulated medical cannabis system. Utah law provides specific protections for qualifying medical cannabis patients, while possession outside those protections can still trigger criminal enforcement.

Comparison with Neighboring States

Utah also ranked near the top among Mountain West states. Wyoming ranked second nationally with 562.2 drug arrests per 100,000 people, while Idaho came in sixth at 466.2. Nationally, nearly 857,000 drug and narcotic arrests were reported in 2025, up about 2.1% from the previous year.

The Contrast of Culture and Reality

So Utah’s No. 8 ranking does not necessarily mean Utahns are using drugs at one of the highest rates in America. But it does reveal an interesting contrast: a state widely associated with a clean-living culture is also among the nation’s leaders in drug arrests.