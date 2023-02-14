Head-On Crash Kills 2 On I-15

(St. George, UT) -- Two people died in a head-on crash on Interstate 15 in Washington County over the weekend. The Utah Highway Patrol says a driver heading south entered the freeway's northbound lanes at Exit 27 northeast of St. George. The car slammed into another vehicle near Exit 22 a few minutes after 1 a.m. Sunday. Both drivers were killed on impact. Highway Patrol investigators are looking into the possibility the wrong-way driver might have been impaired.

