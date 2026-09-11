Washington County Flu “Shootout” Returns Sept. 22

Annual Flu Shot Event Returns to Washington County

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department is bringing back its annual Flu Shootout in Washington County, giving residents a quick way to get vaccinated while also helping health officials practice for larger emergency-response events.

Listen Here: Dr. David Blodgett Talks About the Flu Shootout on Southern U=Talk on KDXU.

The drive-thru clinic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at Red Cliffs, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive in St. George. The event is open to all ages. Health officials say the exercise is designed to do more than provide flu shots. It also gives the department a chance to practice moving large numbers of people through a vaccination site efficiently — a skill that could be important during a future public health emergency.

CDC Recommendations: Who Should Get Vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions. A high-dose vaccine will also be available for people 65 and older.

Understanding Vaccination Costs and Insurance

A standard flu shot costs $ 30, and the high-dose version costs $75. Vaccinations are available at no charge with proof of participating insurance, including Medicare Part B, Utah Medicaid, Select Health, PEHP, UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Aetna, and several others.

What to Bring: Preparing for Your Vaccination

Participants should bring a photo ID and insurance card and wear a short-sleeved shirt to make the vaccination process easier. Residents can also save time by downloading and completing the consent form in advance at SWUHealth.gov/flu.

The event allows people to stay in their vehicles while receiving the vaccine, making it one of the health department’s fastest and most convenient flu-shot options each year.