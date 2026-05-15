Pickup Truck Burns After Freak Magnifying Glass Incident

If you saw a plume of smoke and emergency vehicles at the mall this afternoon, you will know it was quite a scene. A routine errand turned into a fiery spectacle Friday afternoon in the Red Cliffs Mall parking lot. Around 2:00 p.m., a pickup truck making its way north on Red Cliffs Parkway was engulfed in flames, sending plumes of dark smoke over the parking lot.

A Freak Accident

The truck was being used to transport a load of donated goods to the Deseret Industries thrift store. In a bizarre twist of physics, investigators believe the fire was ignited by sunlight reflected through a magnifying glass in the vehicle's bed, which concentrated heat onto nearby donated items. The driver noticed the fire in the bed of the truck and pulled into Red Cliffs parking lot to try & extinguish the flames.

Chaos in the Parking Lot

As the fire intensified, the burning truck created a temporary blockade. According to eyewitnesses, several nearby motorists attempted to exit the parking lot but found their path obstructed by the blaze. These drivers were forced to reverse and find alternate routes as the St. George Fire Department arrived to establish a safety perimeter.

Aftermath and Recovery

While the truck is a total loss, the quick response from first responders ensured that the fire did not spread to any other vehicles or the mall structure itself. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and businesses inside the Red Cliffs Mall remained unaffected and open for Friday afternoon shoppers.

LISTEN HERE: 911 RESPONDERS JOIN DALE DESMOND ON SOUTHERN U-TALK

This rare incident serves as a peculiar reminder to Southern Utahns: during these high-UV days, even small glass objects left on a dashboard or seat can pose a significant fire risk when the desert sun hits just right.