St. George Rotary Club 4th Annual Car Show is This Saturday

4th Annual Rev’d Up for Rotary Car Show Returns to St. George Saturday

The 4th Annual Rev’d Up for Rotary Car Show, presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, rolls into the Red Cliffs parking lot in St. George this Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bringing classic cars, custom builds, food, giveaways, and horsepower together for a good cause.

Support Education: Scholarships from Car Show Proceeds

For the second consecutive year, the St. George Rotary Club will use event proceeds to provide $5,000 in scholarships to Dixie Technical College students. The club has deep roots in Southern Utah, having been chartered in 1931, making 2026 its 95th year of service in St. George.

Experience the Thrill: Dyno Testing and Horsepower Challenges

One of this year’s biggest attractions will be the dyno trailer from Mahoney Performance & Auto Repair. For a $100 donation, entrants can put their vehicle on the dyno and test how much horsepower it produces. There’s also a challenge: guess your horsepower correctly, and the test is free.

Photo by: Dale Desmond Photo by: Dale Desmond

Compete for Glory: Custom Trophies and Awards

O’Reilly Auto Parts will also provide a lineup of custom trophies for the different car classes, giving entrants plenty to compete for.

Listen Here: STG Rotary President Talks About the 4th Annual Car Show on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

Vendors will be on-site with giveaways, and food will be available from Yogi Snow, Chicharo’s Tacos and Zeppe’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

Photo by: Dale Desmond Photo by: Dale Desmond

Perfect Weather for Car Enthusiasts: What to Expect

Saturday’s weather should be hot but favorable for a car show. The current St. George forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and a high near 101 degrees, so spectators should bring sunscreen and plenty of water.