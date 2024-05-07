A hiker at Zion National Park was declared dead after being found unresponsive on Scout’s Lookout on the afternoon of May 6.

The Zion National Park news desk provided a statement covering the details of the unidentified hiker.

The statement said, “On the afternoon of May 6, 2024, Zion National Park received a report of an unresponsive hiker at Scout Lookout. Rangers working at Scout Lookout immediately responded and performed CPR. Additional rangers hiked to the patient with medical equipment.”

After arriving on the scene, medical personnel attempted to revive the hiker, but the efforts were unfortunately not enough to save the man’s life.

The statement said, “Rangers treated the patient. After nearly an hour and a half of administering emergency medical care, medical control gave the order to terminate further efforts. The park consulted with a doctor (medical control) and the patient was pronounced dead. The patient was a male of an unknown age.”

The West Rim Trail was temporarily closed as emergency responders worked to save the hiker. According to the statement, more than two dozen personnel responded to the incident.

The statement said, “Zion National Park’s response involved over 33 individuals, including search and rescue team members, dispatchers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, law enforcement, and other NPS personnel. The park would like to thank Intermountain Life Flight for their support on the incident.”

The cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of writing, but an investigation is currently underway with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and the National Park Service all collaborating on the case.

