HIPS: Every Day Fear Comes From Media and Government

By Bryan Hyde

All of us feel weak, scared and insufficient from time to time.

Would it surprise you to learn that the systems that seek to rule us work very hard to sell us on how inadequate we are?

Part of the reason for this is that these systems tend to portray themselves as the one true way to fix human inadequacy.

If you and I were to go around spreading the idea that people are basically decent and don’t need to be controlled, this could also be interpreted as saying that these systems aren’t necessary.

As Paul Rosenberg puts it, ruling systems will fight anyone or anything that calls their rule unnecessary and so will the people who are emotionally attached to those systems.

These ruling systems recognize that promoting darkness can be very profitable. This is why so much of our mainstream news focuses on acting as fear delivery systems by constantly telling us the worst things humanity is doing.

If you’re glued to the news channels, you’ll be subjected to a daily deluge of imaginary fears.

And those fears, over time, can convince us that humanity itself is dangerous and cannot be trusted.

Learn to tune out the constant fear porn and to acknowledge the many positive things that are happening. Regularly unplugging from the matrix can make the world start to look surprisingly normal again in a short time.

You might even rediscover your faith in humanity and in yourself.

