HIPS: No Time For Drama In A Positive Life

By Bryan Hyde

It’s not uncommon to find annoyance or disagreement in another person or an idea.

But when we find ourselves preoccupied with someone to the point that our only thought is to find ways to tear them down, that sounds unhealthy.

The bigger question is whether such drama changes the world in any way for the better.

If we find ourselves engaging in these types of obsessive behavior, we may want to consider using our time and energy more wisely.

We can always consider the wisdom of the unknown author who wrote:

“People with purpose, goals and visions have no time for drama. They invest their energy in creativity and focus on living a positive life.”

Another way to state it might be, what’s in your heart is more important than who is living rent-free in your head.

If we find ourselves being defined by who or what we are against, it’s likely that we’re missing the opportunity to stand for something worthwhile.

Instead of trying to stake a claim on the moral high ground through simply declaring ourselves to be against some perceived unrighteousness, we should be doing the actual work of lifting those who need help.

Setting aside our ideological baggage not only frees us from pointless contention and conflict, but it also empowers us to voluntarily direct our efforts into solving real problems.

Exerting our influence in ways other than obsessing over perceived differences in opinion brings peace to our own hearts and to the world around us.