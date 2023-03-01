Homes, Structures Damaged In Small Central Utah Town

People in a tiny Central Utah town are picking up a lot pieces after a snow squall tore through.

The snow squall hit Lynndyl, north of Delta, overnight Monday into Tuesday. Three homes took the brunt of the damage in the town with a population of a little over 100.

Home exteriors were heavily damaged, a chicken coop with more than two-dozen birds was blown away, and some car windows were blown out.

The wind picked up a trailer and tossed it around, leaving pieces of the trailer wrapped around a power pole.

Despite all the damage that has been reported,no human injuries occurred.