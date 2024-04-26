KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 199

Statewide News – 04/26/24

Bluffdale Man Crushed by Concrete Slab

A man in Bluffdale was unfortunately crushed to death by a concrete slab on April 25 by Pony Express Road at Olympus Precast, a local manufacturer.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the man as dead, and there’s no word on what caused the slab to fall in the first place.

The man’s identity has not been released, and the case is currently being investigated by the authorities.

Utah Jobless Claims Rise

Jobless claims are up in Utah compared to last week according to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor.

140 more unemployment filings were made during the week of April 20, totaling 1,657 filings from the previous week’s 1,517.

While jobless claims increased in the beehive state, the jobless claims decreased on the nationwide level.

Stormy Weather Ahead for Utah

The Wasatch Front could see some stormy weather going into the weekend as several storm systems make their way across the state.

There is a high chance of reported thunderstorms throughout Northern Utah, but meteorologists claim it won’t be severe.

Southern Utah could also see some stormy weather with a high of 66 degrees being reported today for St. George by the National Weather Service. There is also an 80% chance of showers as the evening approaches.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/26/24

Gas Prices Slightly Cheaper in Washington County Heading into Weekend

Average gas prices for Washington County are slightly cheaper than this time last week.

This morning’s AAA gas report sets Washington County’s average price for a gallon of unleaded as $4.06. Iron County has the cheapest gas in Utah with an average of about $3.80 per gallon, placing a 26-cent difference between the two Southern Utah counties.

Most expensive gas in the state is technically a three-way tie between Beaver County, Piute County, and Wayne County with an average of about $4.15. The state average is set at $3.96 per gallon while the national average is $3.66 per gallon, making Utah one of the most expensive places to get gas in the country.

Washington City’s Cotton Days is Back for Weekend Festivities

Washington City will host another annual edition of Cotton Days to celebrate the city’s birthday.

Highlights include the parade on April 27 at 9 a.m., Cotton Fest at 10 a.m., the Car Show at 10 a.m., and a whole bunch of food vendors and activities.

More details can be found on the city’s official website with a full schedule of events.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s ten-month-old nephew is trying his hardest to walk, and it’s causing a bit of chaos around the house. The boy likes to climb on everything, and Stockton tried to stop him from climbing on a side table. The only word Stockton can use to describe the baby’s grip strength is astounding since the child refused to let go of the table.

Happy Weekend!