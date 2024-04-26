Explore The Grand Opening Of Fossil Falls Park In St. George

Set just above the Virgin River with seemingly endless recreational possibilities within its footprint, Fossil Falls Park (2444 E. Dinosaur Crossing) is sure to delight St. George residents for years to come.

To mark its arrival, the City of St. George invites everyone to the Fossil Falls Park Grand Opening, Monday, April 29 at 4 p.m.

“We love all the aspects of this park and the community reaction so far has exceeded our wildest dreams,” said Shane Moore, Director of the City of St. George’s Parks and Community Services Department. “People love spending time at our city parks and I think our park architects knocked this one out of the park. What a great way to spend a late April afternoon in St. George.”

There will be a short program followed by a ceremonial first slide. Free hot dogs and other refreshments will be available, while supplies last.

Fossil Falls Park was paid for by Park Impact funds at a cost of approximately $2.8 million. The park contains a variety of outstanding amenities, including:

The largest concrete slide in the western United States.

A Minecraft-inspired rubble tile layout — the first of its kind.

Eight fossils located around the site.

Two sand volleyball courts.

A large gazebo available for rental.

Funds for the future Phase 2 of Fossil Falls Park were made possible by the voter-approved Trails, Parks and Recreation General Obligation Bond. Although no timeline has been established for construction of Phase 2, it may include a revamped skimboard park with a beach/competition viewing area.

More information -- www.sgcityutah.gov

St. George Fire Was Scary, But Thankfully No Injuries (Photo Gallery)

Wednesday night my wife and a group of young women from our church went up on the Sugarloaf (Dixie Rock).

The plan was to get some great views, have a lesson on photography and just chill out.

They got more than they had bargained for.

Not long after they arrived, one of the group noticed smoke and a little fire below their location.

This is what they saw:

With the dryness the past couple of weeks, the fire grew very quickly.

Here's what we know:

Thanks to a quick response from the St. George Fire Department, a growing brush fire at Brooks Nature Park on Main Street was extinguished before the flames could spread to the nearby homes.

According to Chief Robert Stoker of the St. George Fire Department, the first responders arrived just 10 minutes after the initial call to action. A significant amount of brush was destroyed due the flames as a burst of wind pushed the fire toward one of the homes. Fortunately, only a part of the exterior was damaged, and the inside was safe for living.

Investigators with the fire department believe the fire was man-made since eyewitnesses report there was a group of juveniles running from the scene of the fire before authorities arrived. An investigation is underway.

After filming a couple of videos of the fire, my wife and others at the event grabbed a bunch of photos of the growing blaze and watched as First Responders came and did an amazing job of knocking the dangerous fire down on what was a windy night in St. George.

The gallery is below:

