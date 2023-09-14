It's a simple question with a complex answer. How far would you drive for great barbecue?

"That depends," would be the most likely answer.

It depends on how good it is. It depends on what day of the week it is (Do I have to work the next day?). It depends on what kind of BBQ it is (Texas, Memphis, Kansas City, etc.)

It depends on how long it's been since I'd had good BBQ. It depends on how much I love BBQ.

But since you clicked on this article, I'm going to assume you truly do desire to have some good Q.

To me, south Texas "beefy" BBQ is the best, but only if it's done right.

A friend of mine, Cade Boardman, who is committed to doing it right, recently opened his own BBQ joint. And though it's located in Parowan, Utah, it tastes and feels like it's straight out of the heart of Texas.

From Wikipedia: "Texas Barbecue refers to methods of preparation for barbecue unique to Texan cuisine. Beef brisket, pork ribs, and sausage are among the most commonly known dishes. The term can also include side dishes that are traditionally served alongside the smoked meats. A plate of South Texas-Style BBQ."

The quick drive to Parowan (you can be there in less than an hour) only serves to ramp up the expectations and as we neared Cade's "High Voltage" restaurant (just off the north exit of Parowan), my salivary glands were working overtime.

Anyone who has had Cade's BBQ from his High Voltage trailer knows this is top notch stuff.

Cade has a huge offset smoker to the side of the restaurant, lovingly nicknamed Rosie (his "Big Boy" portable smoker is alongside Rosie on a trailer). And he takes great care to know the ins and outs of Rosie -- the hot spots, the wood temperature, the circulation of the smoke, etc.

Perhaps the most important step Cade takes is the authenticity of the smoking process. You see, Cade doesn't use local wood from Maple or Mesquite trees. He purchases and has shipped to him real Texas Post Oak.

When you say you're doing real South Texas-Style smoked meat, you can't fake it and the special care Cade takes with his brisket, ribs, pulled pork and smoked turkey (among other meats) is authentic all the way.

When my wife and I went there, we had brisket that was so tender, you didn't need a knife, ribs that virtually melted in your mouth and turkey that embraced the Texas Post Oak flavor with gusto.

There are places closer, even right here in St. George, that serve decent BBQ. But if you want the real thing -- authentic South Texas-Style Q -- High Voltage is it.

So the complex question of how far would I go for good BBQ is not so difficult after all.

The answer is easy -- 66 miles.

Note: High Voltage is open 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays until they are sold out -- approximately 7 p.m,

attachment-IMG-1679 loading...

attachment-IMG-1680 loading...

attachment-IMG-1682 loading...

attachment-IMG-1683 loading...

attachment-IMG-1684 loading...

attachment-IMG-1681 loading...