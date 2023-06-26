What is the point of no return? When is the moment where we have to a take a step back and look at the bigger picture for the sake of ourselves and everyone that we know and love?

….Wait, what do you think I’m talking about? Because I’M talking about how long is too long when waiting for food.

The reason I’m taking this so seriously is because when stuff hits the fan, and I’m hungrier than a grizzly bear right after hibernation, I want my food fast.

Folks who went to Panguitch Lake in Southern Utah over the weekend found that the Burger Barn, which is a popular restaurant near the lake, had a line of over TWO HOURS.

It got me thinking about the longest lines I’ve ever experienced in Southern Utah for food, but then THAT got me thinking about what constitutes as a line. When you go to a restaurant where you have to be seated, is it considered a line to wait to be seated?

If that’s the case, Sakura has without a doubt the longest line I’ve experienced in Southern Utah. I wasn’t too sour about waiting for that though, and it still wasn’t as long as the two hours the public experienced at Burger Barn.

When In-N-Out Burger opened in St. George, which is weird to think about, I remember waiting about two hours in the drive-thru.

Apparently about 75% of fast-food diners in America expect to get their food after five minutes AT MOST.

So now I will throw it to you. What is the longest line for food you’ve ever experienced in Southern Utah? Both fast food and full course restaurant examples would be very appreciated.

Message me on Facebook if you have a good candidate! I would love to hear from you!