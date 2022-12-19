How To Lose A Job

I'm about to commit professional suicide with one sentence.

It's ok to turn off the radio.

Now, while HR is swiftly assembling my termination packet, let me very quickly add that it's ok to turn off CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, the local nightly news and unplug from internet news sites (if any exist, and no, I hate to burst your bubble, but Facebook, Twitter, Instasnaptokgramchat are not, have not been or ever will be legitimate news sources). And if you're still reading a newspaper, you could even put that down for a couple of days.

So, why this rant you ask? I'll answer with a question. More often than not, what is the emotion or the emotions you feel after dousing yourself with a non-stop barrage of the latest news and or commentary? I realize there are exceptions to pretty much everything, but I'm going to guess that more often than not you don't finish a media session with an overwhelming sense of joy and cheer. In this opinion piece published on TheHill.com, contributor Jeffrey McCall States,

Americans are fearful in large part because too many establishment media provide a constant drumbeat of frightful shadows that send news consumers looking for places to hide their heads. Stories of woe permeate today’s media messaging, seldom with nuanced reporting that puts threats in proper context.

And if it's not fear you have after the bombardment of the bleakness perpetuated by the tellers of news, what about anger? Ever heard something said in the news or in commentary on TV or radio that has left your blood boiling? I've certainly reacted that way, and I have to tell you it's not the best mindset to be in when you return home from a day at work. Personally, I've somewhat numbed myself to the news I have to listen to and present every day. If I left my head there 24-7 I'd go insane. I can not deal with that much negativism.

But so far, we've been talking about mental and emotional reaction to the news. Can constant exposure to the news effect our physical health? According to a study from the College of Media and Communications at Texas Tech University our physical heath can be hampered. In the study, associate professor Bryan McLaughlin says,

For these individuals, a vicious cycle can develop in which, rather than tuning out, they become drawn further in, obsessing over the news and checking for updates around the clock to alleviate their emotional distress. But it doesn’t help, and the more they check the news, the more it begins to interfere with other aspects of their lives.

By the way, as someone who does offer commentary, I don't come in to work with the motivation to make people afraid or angry. But having said that, I'm sure I am guilty of both offenses, and apologize to any who I have angered or made fearful. It was not intended.

This time of year is a period where I feel like a pause from the world is a good idea. Do you really want your family conversations to be dominated by Biden this, Trump that, inflation, immigration, insurrection.....just stop for a bit. And for you that are thinking “well I just listen to music” just remember there's a Mariah Carey song ready to bombard you. (Just kidding, Mariah we love you.)

So take a break. Put down the paper, watch a Christmas show instead of the news. We'll be around, so yes if you need a break from us you can even turn off the radio for awhile....except Tradio. You should never turn off Tradio.