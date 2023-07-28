Zion National Park has a lot going for it. It’s wonderful temperature wise (other than the summer months), has plenty of incredible views and trails, but it also has an abundance of native wildlife.

The officials at Zion love the wildlife of the national park, and that goes for the plant life as well.

Biologists collect approximately 500 pounds of seeds throughout the year in order to help native plant life. They do this by spreading the seeds throughout the park to give the plants an advantage.

As you can probably tell, Zion’s officials take a lot of precautions when it comes to preserving the unique flora of Zion and they believe it can be preserved even better if visitors follow some guidelines when they come to the park.

Stay Between the Lines

Be sure to only park your car in designated parking areas and never park on unpaved areas where plants grow near the road.

While this seems like a simple request, it apparently produces very solid results for the preservation of these plants.

Follow the Trail

When hiking on one of Zion’s many trails, be sure to stick to the path and don’t veer off course.

If you were to walk off the trail into the more plant heavy areas, it could cause unnecessary erosion, which in turn will harm the plant life of Zion National Park.

Cleaning Your Boots Can Save Plant Life?

Before making your way to Zion, be sure to clean the bottom of your boots/footwear thoroughly. Why? Because you don’t want to bring other plant life from outside of the park.

Kind of a weird tip I know, but I mean…don’t you think you should be washing those boots anyway? When was the last time you actually gave them a solid scrubbing?

…I think I’m starting to sound like my mother.

So next time you travel to Zion National Park, be sure to follow these steps so Zion can stay just as unique as it’s always been.