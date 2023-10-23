Hurricane Residents Hail Opening Of New Emergency Clinic

When there's a medical emergency, minutes could mean the difference between life and death.

That's why many folks in Hurricane are thrilled with the idea of a new emergency clinic in town.

Intermountain Health is holding a community celebration Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m. at the new Hurricane Emergency facility, located next to the Hurricane Clinic, at 75 N. 2260 W. in Hurricane.

The free, family-friendly event will have games, prizes, treats, karaoke, a bouncy house, obstacle course, rock painting and decorating, and a free pumpkin to the first 300 people that attend.

The community will also be able to get the first glimpses inside this satellite emergency department of St. George Regional, with tours of the facility and learning of the new services available to the Hurricane area, including an imaging center, inhouse lab services, rehabilitation services, family medicine and more.

“We are so excited for what this will bring to our Hurricane community,” said Jared Stevens, interim director for the emergency department at the new Hurricane facility. “There are so many people who live and travel through that area. For visitors and residents to have 24-hour care without traveling all the way to St. George is extremely important. A huge thank you to Hurricane City leadership, who have been fantastic partners in helping bring this new facility about.”

The Hurricane free-standing emergency department is located at the 28-acre site that already includes the Intermountain Hurricane Valley InstaCare and Clinic, built 15 years ago.

6-8 pm, MT, Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Tours and refreshments offered during this 6-8 pm time to the public.

Located at 75 N. 2260 West, Hurricane, UT