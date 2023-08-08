Authorities from the Hurricane Valley Fire District are mourning the loss of Mike Bringhurst, who served as a volunteer for over 39 years.

Bringhurst served as a driver for fire engines and ambulances, and also served in many other capacities.

Captain Tyler Ames of the HVFD said that when he started in 2013, Bringhurst was always there ready to give a helping hand to whoever needed it.

Captain Ames said, “Mike was very loyal and dedicated. He is kind of the epitome of somebody that just loves the fire service.”

Bringhurst was known for his unwavering loyalty to the community of Southern Utah, and his dedication to the HVFD was proof of that.

Captain Ames said, “I don’t even know how many calls he’s been on, but he was always, always there. He was a great guy.”

It’s also important to remember that Bringhurst wasn’t paid for his work at the HVFD. He worked completely for the good of his community.

Bringhurst actually wore many hats for his paid career. He was known for selling insurance, and he also worked as an umpire for various local baseball teams.

At the end of the day, Bringhurst’s favorite part of his career was when he was with the HVFD.

Captain Ames said, “I just think he kind of exemplified what Hurricane is all about, which is helping, and he did a great job of that, and he’s going to be missed.”

More details on the life of Mike Bringhurst can be found in his obituary, including ways you can send gifts to his surviving loved ones should you desire to do so.