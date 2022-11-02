If St. George Utah Was Made Into A Movie

I would love to see a movie about the city of St. George.

A movie about St. George utah would be dope AF (canva) A movie about St. George Utah would be dope AF (canva) loading...

What would be the plot? I have absolutely no idea. I’m not a screenwriter, I’m just a doofus on the radio with ADHD and a Cheeto addiction.

We’ve all played the game of “if there was a movie about my life, what actor would play me?" Personally I would prefer for Brad Pitt to play me in a movie, but that doesn’t make any sense. Unless of course Brad Pitt suddenly had to wear glasses, gain roughly 150 pounds, and never go tanning again.

if I was more honest with myself, then I would admit that the actor who plays me would be…

I look like Nathan Lane. The voice of a farting warthog. (getty images) I look like Nathan Lane. The voice of a farting warthog's BFF. (getty images) loading...

If there was a movie about Saint George, it wouldn’t be about me, and it probably wouldn’t be about you. It would most likely be about the one place where drama and high stakes are just part of the daily grind. No, not a hospital. But rather...

Nothing gets you amped and ready to rock like a city council zoning meeting. (canva) Nothing gets you amped and ready to rock like a city council zoning meeting. (canva) loading...

Dealing with lunatics, arguing about politics, and constantly jockeying for position and reelection. Just think of the drama! The intrigue! The Senior Citizens falling asleep as they wait for their turn to complain about something stupid they read on the internet!

Mcdeere GIFs - Get the best GIF on GIPHY Waiting in a city council meeting for his turn to complain about how the satellites are making his dog left handed. loading...

Here is how we would cast a movie about the St. George Utah City Council.

Who would play YOU in a movie?

