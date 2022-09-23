It’s Open! New St. George Pedestrian Tunnel Opens to Traffic

(St. George, UT) -- St. George celebrated the completion of the new Bluff Street Pedestrian Tunnel Friday morning. The tunnel which burrows under Bluff where it meets I-15, is the culmination of a number efforts to increase both vehicle and pedestrian safety in St. George. Both walkers and bicyclists can make use of the tunnel, which has been estimated to have cost around $3-million dollars. The tunnel joins a network of around 50 miles of paved trails.

attachment-St George Ped Tunnel 2 loading...