Update: Judge Will Stay in Ex-BYU Player’s Rape Case

KDXU News has learned that the judge overseeing the rape case against former BYU football player Parker Kingston will remain on the case after a request from the Washington County Attorney’s Office to disqualify him was denied.

Kingston was charged in February with first-degree felony rape in connection with an alleged incident in St. George in February 2025. Prosecutors have said the case followed an investigation by St. George police that included digital evidence, forensic evidence and interviews. Kingston has pleaded not guilty, and the charge remains an allegation unless proven in court.

Motion Cited

Washington County Attorney Jerry Jaeger had asked that 5th District Judge Jay T. Winward be removed from the case, arguing the judge had shown bias toward Kingston because of his athletic background. The motion cited recent scheduling decisions, including concerns that the court was working around Kingston’s schedule while not giving enough time for the woman in the case to recover before trial.

Argument Rejected

Presiding Judge John Walton denied the request, ruling that the arguments raised by prosecutors were more appropriate for an appeal than for disqualification. Walton also rejected the argument that Winward had shown a pattern of bias, citing a separate case involving a Utah Tech basketball player.

What It Means

The ruling means Winward will continue overseeing the case as it moves forward in Washington County. Kingston was previously ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing earlier this year.

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BYU said after Kingston’s arrest that he was no longer a student at the university or a member of the football team. Kingston had been a standout receiver for the Cougars before the charge was filed.