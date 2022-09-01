Report: BYU Finds No Evidence Fan Made Racist Remarks During Game

(Provo, UT) -- Police at BYU say they have found no evidence that a fan aimed racist remarks at the Duke University volleyball team during a match last week. Investigators said in a report that they talked to witnesses and viewed video of the match and have no evidence the man made any comments. The university is asking anyone who might have photos or videos that support the allegation to help in the probe. The fan was banned from all BYU athletic events following last week's match.