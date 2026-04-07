Drought Relief Coming for Distressed Utah Farmers

It's true that the fields of Washington are disappearing as developers build homes, covering acres of farmland. From Southern Utah to the irrigated hay fields of central Utah, this spring feels like a turning point for many farm families. In Gunnison, longtime irrigator Allen Dyreng warns that reservoirs are perilously low. He told reporters that Gunnison Reservoir is at roughly 7% of capacity (about 1,800 acre‑feet versus a typical ~23,000 acre-feet), and that available storage could be exhausted by early June. That local reality matches what ranchers and county officials are seeing on the ground.

State leaders are moving to blunt the immediate economic hit.

CONDITIONS WORSTENING FAST

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has already promoted Emergency Disaster Relief Loans and other programs, building on last year’s drought declaration that opened low‑interest EDRL loans (up to roughly $2 million available statewide under the program), and officials say additional supports like grazing‑improvement and water‑optimization grants will be emphasized as needs become clearer. UDAF has also scheduled community drought meetings to connect producers with resources.

Why the urgency? Federal and state drought data show conditions worsening fast: U.S. Drought Monitor maps list large swaths of Utah in extreme to exceptional drought, and statewide snowpack and mountain‑snow forecasts are well below normal, reducing the spring runoff many farms rely on. The state’s drought portal and water‑conditions reports note many SNOTEL sites and key reservoirs are reporting some of their lowest readings on record. Those metrics help explain why managers are already talking about limiting acres planted and shifting grazing plans.

RELIEF COMING

For Southern Utah KDXU listeners & readers, the takeaway is practical: expect higher hay and feed prices, changes in cropping, and local water curtailments as managers prioritize domestic and critical uses. There’s relief coming, but it’s targeted — loans and grants can help keep operations alive, not replace water. Stay plugged into county extension offices, UDAF briefings, and the U.S. Drought Monitor for weekly updates, and if you’re a producer, consider contacting local UDAF or USDA Farm Service Agency offices for application details.