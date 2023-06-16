Mediterranean food seems to be making its way to St. George and the city's newest arrival is Kairo’s.

Owned by the beloved local Farmstead crew, this new spot is a complete turnaround from the heavenly baked goods they are known for. Specializing in Mediterranean bowls, Kairo’s offers a healthy lunch option that’s actually super filling. It’s also just down the street from Farmstead Bakery so you can grab both!

Kairo’s offers four bowl options and a pita. Once you decide what you want there’s a choice of meat and sides depending on the bowl. Your options include chicken, steak, lamb kefta, vegetables with tofu, or falafel.

I have never been a huge fan of Mediterranean flavors but even I thought the place smelled great. I decided to try the Kairo’s Bowl since you can build it as you like. I chose the lamb kefta for my protein with grains (rice) and greens (spring salad-style lettuce). With three choices of sides, I grabbed the roasted mushrooms, a tomato veggie mix, and a side of tzatziki.

It was topped with pomegranate seeds, herbed feta cheese, and a tangy red sauce that really brought everything together!

As someone who doesn’t usually like Mediterranean food, I was surprised to find myself truly enjoying the mix of flavors. It was healthy, filling, and had a unique aroma. It was a lot for one person, but I would definitely eat it again!

For all the healthy foodies out there, this is the PERFECT place to grab some body fuel after a hike or a workout.

Each item will run you around $10 but there is definitely enough for two meals for a single person. There is also a kid’s pita quesadilla for the little ones.

Kairo’s is definitely a great addition to the St. George food scene!

