Kairo’s Brings Healthy and Filling Mediterranean Food to St. George
Mediterranean food seems to be making its way to St. George and the city's newest arrival is Kairo’s.
Owned by the beloved local Farmstead crew, this new spot is a complete turnaround from the heavenly baked goods they are known for. Specializing in Mediterranean bowls, Kairo’s offers a healthy lunch option that’s actually super filling. It’s also just down the street from Farmstead Bakery so you can grab both!
Kairo’s offers four bowl options and a pita. Once you decide what you want there’s a choice of meat and sides depending on the bowl. Your options include chicken, steak, lamb kefta, vegetables with tofu, or falafel.
I have never been a huge fan of Mediterranean flavors but even I thought the place smelled great. I decided to try the Kairo’s Bowl since you can build it as you like. I chose the lamb kefta for my protein with grains (rice) and greens (spring salad-style lettuce). With three choices of sides, I grabbed the roasted mushrooms, a tomato veggie mix, and a side of tzatziki.
It was topped with pomegranate seeds, herbed feta cheese, and a tangy red sauce that really brought everything together!
As someone who doesn’t usually like Mediterranean food, I was surprised to find myself truly enjoying the mix of flavors. It was healthy, filling, and had a unique aroma. It was a lot for one person, but I would definitely eat it again!
For all the healthy foodies out there, this is the PERFECT place to grab some body fuel after a hike or a workout.
Each item will run you around $10 but there is definitely enough for two meals for a single person. There is also a kid’s pita quesadilla for the little ones.
Kairo’s is definitely a great addition to the St. George food scene!