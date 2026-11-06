KDXU News Headlines for Friday, Nov. 6th

>>Dixie Power Blood Drive

(ST. GEORGE, Utah) — Dixie Power and the American Red Cross of Utah set a new record during their eighth annual blood drive, collecting 684 units of blood during the three-day event at Black Hill Event Venue in St. George. That's 127 more units than last year, a nearly 23 percent increase. Since launching the event in 2019 with just 62 units collected, Dixie Power has expanded the drive to three days and collected 2,738 units of blood. Dixie Power Communications Manager Steve Young credited hundreds of Southern Utah donors, volunteers, and community partners with making this year's drive the largest in the event's history.

>>Heavy Rain Eases Much Of Utah's Drought

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Recent heavy rain has lifted a large part of Utah out of drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor's Thursday update shows about two-thirds of the state still in some drought category, down from more than 90-percent a week earlier. Southern Utah posted some of the largest improvements, while central and northwestern Utah remain the driest areas. Utah's reservoir system is at about 50-percent capacity, so water managers say the short-term improvement has not erased longer-term concerns.

>>Meanwhile at Lake Powell & Lake Mead…

(LAKE POWELL, Utah) — Water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead have risen slightly, but both reservoirs remain well below capacity. As of November 4, Lake Powell was at about 26 percent capacity, sitting nearly 164 feet below full pool, while Lake Mead was approximately 190 feet below full capacity. Lake Powell has gained nearly 18 feet since October 1, while Lake Mead has risen about two feet. Despite those increases, federal water managers remain concerned about long-term drought conditions.

>>Kennedy And Moore Win Congressional Races

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Two more Utah Republicans are heading back to Congress. Freshman Congressman Mike Kennedy will once again serve the voters of the 4th District. Congressman Blake Moore will be heading back to Washington to represent the 2nd congressional district. It comes as Democrats make significant gains in the state government. Republicans will still have a majority in both chambers, but they'll no longer have a super majority. Democrats and independents are on track to flip about 15 House seats at the state capital.

>>Corrections Department Disputes Lockdown Care Claims

(Gunnison, UT) -- Utah corrections officials are disputing claims of inadequate inmate care during a month-long lockdown. The lockdown at the Central Utah Correctional Facility followed a September attack that injured an officer, and housing tiers were gradually reopened by late October. An advocacy group reported problems involving hygiene, medication and mental-health access, while the department said it received no substantiated reports of those failures. Officials acknowledge visits and some programming were disrupted while security restrictions remained in place.