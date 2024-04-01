KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 182

Statewide News – 04/01/24

Senator Romney to Give Commencement Speech in Baltimore

Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney will give the commencement speech for the class of 2024 graduating from John Hopkins University in Baltimore on May 23.

The president of the Maryland based university said Romney is perfect for the job due to his experience in public and private bipartisan leadership.

Romney’s academic history includes a Bachelor's degree from BYU and an MBA and law degree from Harvard University.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/01/24

Family Calls on Community to Help Find Loved One

St. George police are on the lookout for a missing man in Southern Utah who was last seen on March 28 driving a 2012 blue Chevy Cruze.

Tyler Irvine, 36, was last seen driving his Chevy, lives in the Green Valley area, and has a reported history of mental health issues. Irvine’s mother shared information about her son in a Facebook post.

Irvine was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black skinny jeans. He stands at 6-feet 1-inches, weighs somewhere between 150 to 160 pounds, and has brown hair with blue/green eyes. Anyone with information should call police dispatch at 435-627-4300.

St. George Rollover Crash Caused Mechanical Failure

A rollover crash occurred on the afternoon of March 31 by mile marker 7 of I-15 in St. George due to a reported mechanical failure.

The malfunction of unknown origin caused the driver to over-correct behind the wheel, sending the vehicle off the road.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries, but only the passenger was transported to St. George Regional Hospital.

Iron County Residents to Receive Tax Increase to Fund New Jail

Residents of Iron County will soon pay an extra 0.3% in taxes starting July 1 to fund a new county jail.

The tax increase goes into effect on the same day as House Bill 488 which allows for these types of financial motions for rural counties in the name of public safety.

Officials from the Iron County Commission haven’t provided a time frame for the completion of the new jail.

Climbing Areas of Zion Closed to Protect Peregrine Falcons

Some of Zion National Park’s recreational climbing walls have been barred from the public to protect a species of raptor known for nesting in the area.

The Peregrine Falcons tend to nest on some of the climbing walls at the beginning of Spring, which prompts a response from Zion officials.

The nesting season is expected to last through all of Spring and most of Summer. Park officials gave a late Summer time frame for the re-opening of climbing walls like the popular Moonlight Buttress.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton hates April Fools. No joke. He’s had some rather “creative” pranks pulled on him in the latter half of his 27 years on this Earth, and it kind of ruined the holiday for him. Stockton also doesn’t like how many publications will pull pranks on their readers with news they would love to hear, only to revoke the validity of the scoop at the end of the article. He doesn’t mind humoring his nieces and nephews though if they want to pull an obvious prank on him as long as it makes them happy.

Happy...*sigh*...April Fools.