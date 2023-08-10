KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 30

Statewide News – 08/10/23

Provo Man Dead After FBI Raid

A man died on August 9 in Provo after he threatened to kill President Joe Biden on August 7.

Authorities from the FBI said the shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. on August 9 when the agents were trying to serve the Provo man, Craig Robertson, arrest and search warrants.

A shootout ensued, and Robertson died during the chaos.

Biden Wrapping Up Trip in Salt Lake City

President Joe Biden will finish up his trip to the Western part of Utah by speaking at the Veterans Affairs Health Center on August 10.

President Biden plans to speak about the PACT Act, which was put into motion on August 10, 2022.

The U.S. President visited the Air National Guard Base, and Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Utah First Lady Abby Cox, and both the Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County mayors were there to meet the President.

Should the State Increase Penalties for School Threat Hoaxes?

Lawmakers from Utah want to put more pressure on those who make false school threats.

Such hoaxes can be classified as either misdemeanors or felonies depending on the circumstances, but Utah Representative Ryan Wilcox said the punishment should be strong and levied uniformly.

Others have showed their support for the possible change such as law enforcement personnel and education leaders.

Rep. Wilcox said the legislation is currently being drafted for the legislative season in 2024.

Free Admission to State Parks for Military Personnel

Military Appreciation Day is coming up on August 12, and Utah State Parks are planning to give some appreciation to those in service.

Admission to state parks in Utah will be free for those in active duty, veterans, and their families on August 12.

State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said, “Setting aside this day to honor those currently serving and those who have previously served is something Utah State Parks is both happy and proud to do.”

More information about Military Appreciation Day can be found on the Utah State Parks website.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/10/23

Missing Teen from Washington City

Authorities from Washington City are looking for a missing teenage girl from the area, and they need your help to find her.

Her name is Emylee, and she is 15 years old. She stands at 5’5”, has brown eyes, and brown hair with blond streaks toward the front.

Anyone with information should contact the Washington City Police Department at 435-986-1515.

Reminder: Meet the Candidates Meeting Happening Tonight

A special event to meet St. George City Council Candidates will happen tonight, August 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The first hour will have 14 candidates behind booths in a “meet and greet” section, and the second hour will have the candidates give a 2-minute speech about their campaign message, and what they hope to bring to the St. George City Council.

All St. George residents are encouraged to attend, but they are highly encouraged to register for the event online so they can take a proper headcount before the event.

A livestream will also be available if you want to watch from home.

