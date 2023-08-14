KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 32

National News Report – 08/14/23

Maui Wildfire Impacts Utah Residents

The Maui Wildfire is now being touted as the “most deadly wildfire in modern U.S. history.”

The fire started in the evening hours of August 8 near Lahaina, and while the cause of the fire has not been determined, the gusts of wind from Hurricane Dora was one of the factors.

At least 96 people have unfortunately passed as a result of the fires with more than 1,000 people still missing.

The fire is currently about 85% contained, and families have begun to return to what’s left of their home.

A family from Utah that owns a home in the area said they may not see power restored to their home for at least a year.

Statewide News – 08/14/23

Salt Lake City Teen Wounded in Shootout

A 17-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after a shootout occurred in Salt Lake City on August 13.

While the injuries were not life threatening, authorities investigated the scene of the shootout, and found that three others were involved in the incident.

Two of the people who were using firearms at the scene have been identified and are assisting SLC authorities with their investigation.

Thief Charged...for Stealing Chicken Nuggets?

A man who allegedly broke into an LDS church in Provo is facing a third-degree felony charge.

What did he steal? When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the man in the church’s kitchen, eating chicken nuggets.

Daniel Coleman was identified as the Chicken Nugget Napper, and he reportedly admitted to stealing the food after he broke into the church.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/14/23

Thompson Ridge Fire Update

The Thompson Ridge Fire is still burning bright 11 miles Southeast of Beaver.

The fire hasn’t grown much over the weekend, sitting at about 7,200 acres burned.

The number of personnel working on the fire has now increased to over 340 workers, but the fire is still at 0% containment.

Fire crews have found areas to safely suppress the fire, so some progress may be made in the near future.

Crash in Cedar City Leads to Death of 77-year-old

A man from Washington City passed away due to injuries from a crash on August 11 in Cedar City.

The man was a 77-year-old driver of a pickup truck who collided with a motorcycle and was declared dead at the scene after resuscitation efforts from emergency responders.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries from the crash but is still breathing.

9/11 Event for Washington County

The City of St. George will host a special 9/11 event honoring the first responders of the tragedy, as well as those currently serving.

The event will take place on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Historic Town Square.

Other highlights of the event include a Field of Heroes flag display from September 9 to September 11, and a flag retirement ceremony on September 9 at 7:30 p.m., also at Historic Town Square.

PSA: School Starts Tomorrow in Washington County

Students of the Washington County School District begin their academic year on August 15. Please be aware of school buses, students on bicycles, and students in general when you’re driving to work in the morning.

If you have any questions about the upcoming academic year, check out the Washington County School District’s website.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton feels very strange about the upcoming academic year. That’s because this is the first August in his entire life where he isn’t dreading school....because he’s not a student anymore.

Stockton still feels like he’s in class and that he’s just in the middle of a dream where he’s a working adult.

