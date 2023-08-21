KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 36

Statewide News – 08/21/23

Flood Watch from Hurricane Hillary

Tropical Storm Hillary is making its way over Southern California today and is expected to bring heavy moisture to many areas of Utah as well.

Rocky Mountain Power has joined the warning chain by telling residents to report any power outages and to keep an eye out for any downed power lines.

E-Coli Found in Lehi Irrigation Water

Over a dozen E-Coli cases have surfaced in the Lehi area from irrigation water.

Experts say irrigation water is not treated like culinary water, leaving it more likely to ingest harmful bacteria.

It’s recommended that residents should be cautious about consuming unwashed vegetables or using irrigation water for any sort of recreational activity.

The City of Lehi says they will follow CDC recommendations if the situation persists.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/21/23

Southern Utah at Risk of Flash Flooding

The National Weather Service says excessive rainfall in Southern Utah could cause flooding today.

The cities listed as “at risk” include St. George, Cedar City, Hurricane, and Ivins among others.

Weather officials have also noted that national parks like Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park have an increased risk of flooding.

Please check with ranger stations before making any plans to visit any national parks in the area.

Clarifying Details on Tropical Pools Fire

Deputy Fire Chief Brad Esplin of the St. George Fire Department has provided extra details on the industrial fire on July 28.

The fire was originally reported as a pallet fire, but that isn’t the case anymore. While the pallet wood was a prominent fuel source for the fire. The actual cause of the fire came from the storage room of Tropical Pools. The actual cause is unknown.

As for the fire fighter who was sent to the hospital while fighting the fire, he’s completely fine. The worker reportedly suffered from heat stroke while fighting the flames in triple digit weather.

Cedar City Residents Win Laser Tag World Championship

Three residents of Cedar City came home from New Zealand with the title of World Champion in laser tag.

The tournament was the Laserforce Space Marine 5 International Championship (sickest name ever) which was held in New Zealand.

The three Cedar City residents were a part of a team of six along with residents from California. The team ended up winning the championship with an undefeated record.

The winners told the media they are expecting to hold the same tournament in Cedar City in 2025.

Reminder: Flood watch is in effect today throughout Southern Utah. Please be cautious as you go about your daily routine.

Stay safe out there, and happy Monday.