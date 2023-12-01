KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 105

Statewide News – 12/01/23

Senator Lee Backs Away from Riot Conspiracy Theory

Utah Senator Mike Lee may be backing away from certain conspiracy theories regarding the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021.

The theory that Lee was backing includes those participating in the riot being federal agents, not Trump supporters.

Lee said the evidence supporting this theory comes from a video with rioter Kevin Lyons holding something up with authority, which Lee believed to be a badge. It was later confirmed to be a vape pen.

The Utah senator said Lyons couldn’t have been a federal agent since the rioter is now serving time in prison.

More Support for Salt Lake City 2034 Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City is reportedly the exclusive candidate for the 2034 Winter Olympics with an official announcement to be made in July 2024.

The announcement has garnered praise from Salt Lake City residents, especially those who watched and volunteered during the 2002 Winter Olympics which were also hosted in Utah’s capital city.

Fraser Bullock, the head of the Salt Lake City Utah Committee for the games, said thousands of pages are being prepared to be submitted by planning teams to the International Olympic Committee.

Chronic Wasting Disease Spreading

Wildlife experts in Utah have confirmed the spread of a chronic wasting disease in mule deer in select Utah areas.

Chronic wasting disease is a transmittable disease that affects wildlife like elk, deer, and moose. Symptoms include emaciation, drooling, and brain lesions.

Most cases have been reported in Northeastern Utah with recent cases being reported in North Salt Lake City, Moab, and Payson.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 12/01/23

Crimson Cliffs Community Mourns Loss of Football Coach

The community surrounding Crimson Cliffs High School is mourning the sudden loss of Mike Fox, the head freshman football coach for Crimson Cliffs High School who passed away from a heart attack on Thanksgiving.

Coach fox was only 41 when he suffered the heart attack on November 23, leaving his wife and kids without a husband and father.

A flag football game/fundraiser was held on November 27 in honor of the late Coach Fox to help his family with living expenses.

You can read more in our full article including how the fundraiser was put together in the first place.

Kolob Canyons Road Reopens

After about nine months of construction, the Kolob Canyons Road has officially re-opened as of November 29.

The repairs were due to various structural issues that could lead to harm if not taken seriously. About 6,000 feet of pavement was repaired along with other improvements to help with excessive water runoff.

The road allows easier access to the Taylor Creek trailhead for drivers and cyclists.

Utah Continues to See Declining Gas Prices

Utah is continuing to see a decline in gas prices over the last week with AAA reporting the largest decline in the country coming from the beehive state.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded in Utah comes in at $3.19 as of November 30, which is a 16 cent drop since November 23.

St. George is still above the state average with $3.52 per gallon, but that’s about 38 cents lower than this time last month. Cedar City is much closer to the state average with $3.31 per gallon. Some places in Utah are seeing prices below $3 a gallon.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton helps his dad with Christmas lights every year, and he just finished the usual routine as of yesterday evening. Stockton used to hate helping his dad with Christmas lights, but as he’s grown older, he’s found it to be a time to grow closer to his dear old dad. Stockton said he wouldn’t trade that time for anything in the world.

Happy Weekend!