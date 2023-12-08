KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 110

Statewide News – 12/08/23

Reyes Reportedly Not Running for Re-Election

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is reportedly not running for re-election in 2024 following a string of controversies.

According to a report from the Salt Lake Tribune on December 7, Reyes is expected to release a video announcing his decision later today.

Reyes has been facing controversy due to various factors such as his relationship with Tim Ballard, a controversial anti-child-trafficking advocate.

Reyes took the office of Attorney General in 2013 when his predecessors were charged with, but not convicted of felony charges. Reyes has kept the position through re-election campaigns up until now.

Average Gas Prices Expected to Drop Below $3 this Weekend

Average gas prices for Utah are most likely going to dip below $3 for a gallon of unleaded this weekend, but Southern Utah counties just can’t keep up with the trend.

According to AAA, Washington County’s average is sitting at about $3.40 per gallon, Iron County is at about $3.20 per gallon, and the state average is sitting at approximately $3.01 per gallon.

If you’re looking for the cheapest gas prices in Utah, look no further than Tooele County which is sitting at about $2.73 per gallon.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 12/08/23

Utah Tech Names Lance Anderson as Head Football Coach

Lance Anderson will lead the Utah Tech University football team as its new coach. The official announcement is expected to be made today at 10 a.m. via a press conference.

Anderson will replace Paul Peterson who was fired from the head coach position due to poor results since Utah Tech joined NCAA Division 1.

The Utah Tech Trailblazers only one two out of their 11 games this season, a trend all too familiar for fans of the Southern Utah team.

Home Prices in Washington County Drop

A recent report from Realtor.com shows Washington County’s home prices are dropping.

The report from December 7 said home prices fell 1.6% in November to a median list price of $664,000. That’s about $11,000 cheaper than what the median was in October.

As prices fell, so did the sales in November. The median time on the market was 57 days in November compared to 49 days in October.

Pre- Application for Iron County Small Business Grant

Iron County businesses will be able to begin submitting pre-applications for the Small Business Grant program one week from today on December 15.

The $60,000 in federal grants is being administered by the Cedar City Business and Innovation Center.

The pre-application process will begin on December 15 and will close on January 12.

Olsen Family Light Display Dazzles St. George

One of the most beloved traditions for the Olsen family of St. George is creating Christmas Light displays that many residents can only describe as a spectacle.

So much so, it netted them a spot on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight in 2015. This year’s light count sits at about 125,000 lights, which is actually less than the 150,000 used for the Great Christmas Tree Light Fight.

The display will be available to see until January 6 at 2183 Harmony Place in St. George, and who knows, you just might catch a glimpse of The Grinch while you’re there.

