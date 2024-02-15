KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 153

Statewide News – 02/15/24

New Utah Bill Could End Front License Plate Requirement

A new bill being proposed during the Utah legislature would end the requirement for front license plates on Utah vehicles.

Senator Daniel McCay sponsored House Bill 45 to end the front license plate requirement and reallocate the funds used to make the plates to increase the number Utah Highway Patrol troopers on Utah roads.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee has already passed the bill, but it still has a way to go before it becomes a reality.

Utah School Board Officially Calls for Cline to Resign

After a behind closed doors meeting on February 14, the Utah School Board has called for the resignation of Natalie Cline in the wake of false transgender controversy.

The Board has removed Cline from all standing committees, but Cline’s actual impeachment is not set in stone.

Cline reportedly plans to run for re-election during the 2024 election season and said in an email to board leadership that this discipline is nothing more than election interference.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/15/24

St. George Robbery Suspect Arrested After 3 Months of Searching

After about three months of searching, a suspect has been arrested in connection to the robbery of the American First Credit Union located in the Harmons on 700 South River Road in St. George.

The robbery on November 21 during the Thanksgiving shopping rush was allegedly committed by Andre Rogers from Henderson, Nevada.

Rogers was arrested on February 13 in his state of residence by the U.S. Marshals Nevada Violent Offender Task Force.

Northbound I-15 Shut Down Due to Semi Fire

Northbound I-15 was shut down between exits 16 and 23 in Washington County due to a semi-truck that burst into flames.

A photo from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook showed the trailer with minor damage, but the actual vehicle suffered major damage with only a mix of rubble and machine parts.

The affected areas of I-15 have since been opened and traffic is now running at normal levels. No word has been given as to how the fire started.

Coral Cliff Elementary to Shut Down in August

After a six-month deliberation period, the school board of the Washington County School District voted to close Coral Cliffs Elementary School.

The reason for the shutdown is due to declining enrollment throughout the area’s elementary schools. Steve Dunham, the Director of Communications and Foundations for the school district, said some members of the school board cried when making the decision, but understood why it needed to be done.

You can find more details in our full article going deeper into the subject including why this isn’t another Salt Lake School District situation.

Maternity Care in St. George and Cedar City Rank High in Nation

St. George and Cedar City are the only cities in the state to rank in the top 73 maternity care access hospitals in the nation.

St. George Regional Hospital and Cedar City Hospital were added to the rankings thanks to favorable results regarding cesarean delivery rates, unexpected newborn complication rates, milk feeding rates, milk feeding rates, and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities.

The ranking comes courteous of the U.S. News & World Report.

