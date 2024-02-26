KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 160

Statewide News – 02/26/24

Governor Cox Meets with President Biden for “Disagree Better”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox is coming home after spending some time in D.C. as a part of Winter meeting with the National Governors Association.

As the chair of the NGA, he was joined by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Colorado’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis at a media briefing at the White House on February 23.

Governor Cox is pushing hard on his “Disagree Better” initiative which seeks the collaboration of U.S. governors to find solutions to political challenges.

About 850 Students Loans Forgiven in Utah

Approximately 850 Utah residents will soon have their student loans forgiven courteous of the Biden Administration.

The loans add up to about $5.8 million which President Biden said will be forgiven as part of the Saving on a Valuable Education Plan initiative.

Utah’s student loan debt is only a drop in the lake compared to the $1.2 billion being forgiven through the initiative. Borrowers should see results from the initiative in the coming weeks.

Utah Medicaid Providing Free Meds During Outage

Utah Medicaid has advised various state pharmacies to give free live-saving medications to approximately 17,000 Medicaid members during a cyber outage.

The outage is expected to last into next week and is causing issues with acquiring prescription information.

Utah Medicaid officials said the decision was made to “reduce further impact” during this inconvenient time.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/26/24

Teen Crashes into Home in Hurricane

A teenager in Hurricane crashed into a home in the area on February 25, leaving some structural damage to the home.

The teen reportedly lost control of the vehicle after they drove around a roundabout too fast near 700 West 100 North which was followed by the teen driving into the side of the home.

Fortunately, neither the teen nor the owner of the home was injured, but the teen was cited for speeding along with other charges related to reckless driving.

Springdale Beautification Project Makes Headway

Officials from Springdale have approved a downtown plaza in Springdale that will be located on Zion Park Boulevard by the Best Western Hotel.

A home that was placed on the proposed plot of land had to be demolished to make way for the upcoming plaza.

The goal of the plaza is to continue the beautification efforts of Springdale by providing visitors with picturesque locations near restaurants and others shops.

Soup and Bowl Fundraiser for St. George Art Museum

Pots made during the Community Pot Throw in late January will be given away during the Soup and Bowl fundraiser for the St. George Art Museum on March 1.

The event will take place at the museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature live music along with soup and bread being served to those who pay the $20 entrance fee.

The ceramic pots will be given to the first who arrive at the event, so if you’d like to get a decorated pot for charity, then you’ll need to get there early.

