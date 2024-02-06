KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 146

Statewide News – 02/06/24

Salt Lake Crime Drops To 15 Year Low

The Salt Lake City police announced the crime statistics for Utah’s capital city in 2023 which showed crime has hit a low not seen in over 15 years.

According to the report, general crime dropped by 11%, violent crime dropped by about 10%, and property crime dropped by 12%. To top it all off, car thefts dropped by 30%.

The Salt Lake City Police Department thanked their Central, Liberty, and Pioneer divisions which they said played an integral role in the dropped crime rates.

Utah Legislature Introduces Road Rage Bill

Another new bill is making its way through the Utah legislature that would place a greater focus on punishing aggressive drivers in the state.

House Bill 30 would add another $500 to traffic tickets for anyone who intentionally swerves while driving or intimidates other drivers on the road.

The money collected from these tickets would go toward an education program from the Department of Public Safety. focused on road rage. According to the proposal, 23 people died via road rage incidents in 2023.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/06/24

Layton Man Arrested in Southern Utah for Harboring Underage Girl

A man from Layton was arrested in Southern Utah on February 2 for harboring an underage girl who was reported missing.

57-year-old Philip Alan Rogers was taken into custody after Layton authorities shared information with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office regarding Rogers’ possible location.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office tracked the vehicle to a restaurant near the Utah/Arizona border going toward Las Vegas.

Rogers was reportedly taking the girl to Las Vegas to engage in sexual behavior. Rogers was carrying a gun, condoms, and edible marijuana when he was arrested. Police are still investigating the case.

Kearns Manslaughter Changes to Murder

A woman from Kearns who was previously charged with the manslaughter of a five-year-old girl is now being charged with murder.

25-year-old Charmayne Huerta-Guzman was charged following the collision that eventually took the life of Lennyn Lillic on January 14. Huerta-Guzman collided with a Volkswagen while driving over 40 miles over the speed limit while intoxicated with an expired license and no insurance.

The second-degree manslaughter charge was changed to a first-degree murder charge following an investigation into the case.

Southern Utah Mountains Under Winter Storm Watch

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect as of the morning of February 6 for the higher elevation areas of Southern Utah.

Brian Head, Alton, and Cedar City are listed as the areas most affected by the storms. According to the National Weather Service, up to two feet of snow could fall in the mountainous regions of Southern Utah by February 7.

Southern Utah Authorities like the St. George Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents to drive cautiously as rain is also expected during the Winter Storm Watch.

Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Fire Station 1 in St. George

The City of St. George will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters of the St. George Fire Department.

The new Fire Station 1 will nearly triple in size when compared to the current Fire Station 1 located North of Utah Tech University.

The ceremony is scheduled for February 7 at 2 p.m. across the street from the Dixie Sun Bowl at 150 South 400 East.

