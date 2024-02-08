KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 148

Statewide News – 02/08/24

Utah Election Reform Bill on Hold

Officials in The Utah legislature have placed a potential election reform bill on hold until the next legislative session in 2025.

GOP representative Ryan Wilcox has been trying to push the bill through most of the 2024 legislative session, but Utah Governor Spencer Cox thought it needed more work.

The current responsibility of dealing with election oversight belongs to the lieutenant governor. The shelved bill would have separated election oversight from the executive branch of government to its own entity.

Changes Made to Utah Scenic Byway Management Bill

A bill meant to create a committee to manage Utah’s Scenic Byways is undergoing some new changes.

The bill has been altered to not give a seat on the committee to someone in the advertising industry.

The bill has more than a few who oppose it such as Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ralph Becker who is worried the bill would take away control from local governments throughout the state.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/08/24

120 MPH Police Chase Ends with Crash in Iron County

A 21-year-old man from Nevada was arrested at the end of a police chase on February 6 that started at mile marker 16 of I-15 in Washington County and ended in Iron County.

According to authorities, Donovan Jared Grandberry hit speeds over 120 miles per hour while evading troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol. The chase ended when Grandberry crashed into a center median.

Grandberry was arrested on charges of reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and possession of marijuana among other crimes.

Parts of Red Cliffs Drive Closed Due to Collision

A portion of Red Cliff’s Drive by 2450 East in St. George shut down on February 7 for about 30 minutes after a Jeep and Mercedes-Benz Sedan collided in front of Deseret Industries.

According to police, the female driver of the Jeep didn’t yield to oncoming traffic which led to the crash. Both vehicles contained a single driver with no passengers.

Neither driver suffered major injuries, but the Mercedes-Benz suffered serious damage with parts of the engine exposed in the crash's aftermath.

Cedar City School Evacuated Due to Faulty Swamp Cooler

Students and faculty of East Elementary in Cedar City had to evacuate the school on February 7 after a fire alarm was activated.

Fire workers searched the school to find the cause of the alarm and found smoke coming from a swamp cooler in the gymnasium. No injuries were reported during the evacuation process.

East Elementary School in Cedar City will be replaced with a new building adjacent to the 70-year-old building in the future.

St. George Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees in February

The St. George Animal Shelter is cutting and waiving adoption fees through February as a part of the Be My Valentine promotion.

The shelter has hit capacity and will need to begin turning away residents looking to leave their dog with the facility.

A variety of dogs are available at the shelter ranging from medium to large-size breeds. The Be My Valentine Promotion ends on March 1.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton has always wanted a dog to call his own, but there are a few issues with this wish. Stockton is allergic to most short-haired dog breeds and doesn’t have the necessary space to make the doggo happy. This means Stockton would need to get a smaller, more hypoallergenic dog if he were to indulge in some puppy goodness.

