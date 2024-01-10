KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 128

Statewide News – 01/10/24

Four Salt Lake Elementary Schools to Close

Members of the Salt Lake City School Board officially voted to permanently close four elementary schools in the area during a meeting on January 9.

The motion passed 4 to 3 in favor of closing Hawthorne, M. Lynn Bennion, Mary W. Jackson, and Riley Elementary Schools by the end of the school year.

The board’s reasons for closing the schools include declining enrollment and a shrinking K-6 population in Salt Lake City.

Cox Unveils Possible Changes to Behavioral Health Licensing

Utah Governor Spencer Cox wants to make it easier to acquire licenses for qualified behavioral health workers in the beehive state.

Cox presented the recommendations following a year of research into the subject with multiple possible changes should the state legislature approve.

These possible changes include implementing more flexible supervision hours, establishing a new alternative supervision track, creating a multi-professional board, and allowing psychologists limited prescribing privileges.

Utah Democrats Announce Senator Candidates.

Utah Democrats are attempting to win the Senate seat Mitt Romney is leaving behind in the 2024 election.

Caroline Gleich, Archie A. Williams III, and Laird Fetzer Hamblin have filed to be the Democratic nominee.

The primary is scheduled for June 25, and the winner will be the first Democrat running for senate since Jenny Wilson in 2018 lost to Senator Romney.

More Snow Squalls Tonight in Northern Utah

More heavy Winter weather is expected to hit the Wasatch Front tonight and into the weekend.

This new storm will move into Northern Utah today, bringing more hazardous driving conditions and poor visibility.

The valleys of the Wasatch Front could see anywhere between four to ten inches of snow through January 11, with even more snowfall for areas with higher elevation.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/10/23

“Tripledemic” reported in Southern Utah.

Health officials in Southern Utah and throughout the rest of the state are warning residents of an increase in COVID-19, Flu, and RSV cases in what they’re calling a “Tripledemic.”

The three viruses are common during this time of year but can cause serious health issues if not taken seriously.

Medical personnel across the state highly suggest residents get vaccinated for the viruses as it will mitigate health problems if caught.

Southern Utah Mom of Quintuplets Recounts Her Story

I recently had a chance to speak with Jamie Scott, a mother of quintuplets from Southern Utah who’s been through more than her fair share of complications as a parent.

Jamie is known for her Five Two Love Facebook page with more than 1.1 million followers, and that’s not counting the affiliated YouTube channel and Instagram page.

We’ll have a full feature going into her story and how she’s approaching 2024 with a positive outlook later today. You won’t want to miss it.

